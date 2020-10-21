53% Covid-19 patients from 30-59 age group, 5% children, teenagers: Mumbai civic body

mumbai

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:45 IST

Over 23% of Mumbai’s total Covid-19 patients are senior citizens above the age of 60, while 5% are children and teens, data from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revealed. The bulk of Mumbai’s Covid-19 patients are in the age group of 50 to 59 years (45,779 cases), followed by 30 to 39 years (42,433 cases), and 40 to 49 years (42,345 cases). These form 53% of Mumbai’s total Covid-19 cases which stood at 241,939, as of October 18.

Though cases among senior citizens are relatively fewer than in the working age group, the fatality rate is the highest in the age group of 70 to 79 years, which recorded 2,181 deaths of the total 17,009 cases, with a case fatality rate of 12.8%. This is followed by patients in 60 to 69 age group, which recorded 2,789 deaths in 32,483 cases, with a case fatality rate of 8.5%. The age group of 50 to 59 years has recorded 2,217 deaths of 45,779 cases, and a case fatality rate of 4.8%.

Mumbai’s average case fatality rate is 4%. In children below nine years of age, there have been 4,257 cases and 14 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 0.3%, and in children and teenagers below 19 years of age, 8,957 cases and 30 deaths, with a case fatality rate of 0.3% has been recorded.

A senior civic official from the public health department said, “Even among this, we have noticed there is a slightly higher percentage of men being infected than women, especially in the age group of 20 to 59 years. Our sero survey results indicated the same. This is because in a working middle class household, men venture out more. Senior citizens are more prone to severe symptoms and also have co-morbidities.”

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the city recorded 1,091 cases, the lowest daily count since August 24, when Mumbai recorded 743 cases in a day. On August 25, Mumbai reported 587 cases in a day but this was attributed to a technical problem in the Indian Council of Medical Research portal, from where the numbers of extracted every day.

The case tally now stands at 244,260. After 45 deaths on Tuesday, the toll surged to 9,864. There are now 19,553 active cases in the city. Mumbai’s recovery rate is 87%, while the overall growth rate is 0.73%. The doubling rate is 95 days now.