e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 31, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 55 cargo flights sent Covid-19 medical supplies to various locations across country

55 cargo flights sent Covid-19 medical supplies to various locations across country

mumbai Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:57 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustantimes
         

Between March 26 and March 29, the government has operated 55 cargo flights to send Covid-19 medical supplies to various locations in the country, says data released by the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA). MoCA said, “Total cargo load carried from 26-29th March 2020 was 10 tonnes. The cargo essentially covered Covid-19 related enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and PPE (personal protective equipment), masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL and cargo requisitioned by state/Union territory governments.”

The ministry has launched a dedicated medical air cargo related website (www.civilaviation.gov.in) that will be fully functional from 1st April 1, 2020.

top news
India must urgently consider long-term Covid-19 containment measures: Study
India must urgently consider long-term Covid-19 containment measures: Study
Delhi CM spotlights empty Vatican, Mecca to urge against religious gatherings
Delhi CM spotlights empty Vatican, Mecca to urge against religious gatherings
Maharashtra records 302 cases of coronavirus as 72 more test positive
Maharashtra records 302 cases of coronavirus as 72 more test positive
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
Covid-19: Nizamuddin markaz says 1500 members broke away before quarantine
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
WhatsApp hack that lets attackers gain easy access to your account is back
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Warner shaves head to show support to medical staff, asks Kohli to follow
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS 6 launched. Price details inside
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
Covid-19 updates from Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

mumbai news