55 cargo flights sent Covid-19 medical supplies to various locations across country

mumbai

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 18:57 IST

Between March 26 and March 29, the government has operated 55 cargo flights to send Covid-19 medical supplies to various locations in the country, says data released by the ministry of civil aviation (MoCA). MoCA said, “Total cargo load carried from 26-29th March 2020 was 10 tonnes. The cargo essentially covered Covid-19 related enzymes, medical equipment, testing kits and PPE (personal protective equipment), masks, gloves and other accessories of HLL and cargo requisitioned by state/Union territory governments.”

The ministry has launched a dedicated medical air cargo related website (www.civilaviation.gov.in) that will be fully functional from 1st April 1, 2020.