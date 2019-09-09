₹550-cr proposals passed in one hour at BMC meet

mumbai

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

Ahead of the election code of conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly polls in October, the BMC standing committee on Monday passed 154 proposals worth approximately ₹550 crore, within one hour. Monday’s meeting is the second last meeting of the standing committee before the model code of conduct kicks in. The next is scheduled for September 11.

Among the projects passed by the committee, were contracts for asphalting roads; infrastructure for municipal hospitals and schools; setting up a solar panel on the roof top of BMC’s engineers’ hub at Worli and a proposal to give ₹400 crore to the BEST as financial aid.

“Projects that we want to start work on soon and those that are essential, were on the standing committee’s agenda on Monday,” said a senior civic official.

