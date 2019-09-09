e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 09, 2019

₹550-cr proposals passed in one hour at BMC meet

mumbai Updated: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST
Eeshanpriya M S
Eeshanpriya M S
Hindustantimes
         

Ahead of the election code of conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly polls in October, the BMC standing committee on Monday passed 154 proposals worth approximately ₹550 crore, within one hour. Monday’s meeting is the second last meeting of the standing committee before the model code of conduct kicks in. The next is scheduled for September 11.

Among the projects passed by the committee, were contracts for asphalting roads; infrastructure for municipal hospitals and schools; setting up a solar panel on the roof top of BMC’s engineers’ hub at Worli and a proposal to give ₹400 crore to the BEST as financial aid.

“Projects that we want to start work on soon and those that are essential, were on the standing committee’s agenda on Monday,” said a senior civic official.

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 23:54 IST

more from mumbai
trending topics
Masood AzharVikram landerPrithviraj ChauhanAkshay KumarApple Event 2019Chandrayaan 2Reliance Jio Fiber100 days of Modi 2.0The Sky Is PinkJasprit BumrahSBINarendra ModiJio Fiber ImpactRBSE 12th Supplementary ResultiPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11
top news
    latest news
      don't miss