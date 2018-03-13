57 grads fight it out for 10 seats at Mumbai University senate

At the ongoing elections for the senate, 57 graduates from the University of Mumbai (MU) will be contesting the polls. Senate is the principal authority for all financial estimates, budgetary appropriations and for providing social feedback to the university on current and future academic programmes.

The university had received 89 nominations for the graduate constituency, of which 14 applications were declared invalid. Another 18 candidates withdrew their nominations, reducing the final tally to 57. More than 62,000 registered graduates from MU will vote to elect their representatives for in the senate.

The university has already conducted elections for four smaller constituencies — university teachers, college principals, management representatives and college heads of departments. Polls for teachers’ constituency, one of the larger ones, will be held on Tuesday. The graduates’ elections will be held on March 25. The newly-appointed senate will meet on March 30 to approve university’s annual budget.

Student wings of all the major political parties and other organisations have fielded candidates for the senate elections, which are taking place in MU after seven years. Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP)-aligned Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) both have fielded candidates for all the 10 seats, of which one each is reserved for each of women, SC, ST, DT/NT and OBC candidates.

The Congress party has nominated six candidates, including an SC and OBC candidates. The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), the student wing of MNS, had fielded four candidates. Two of them have withdrawn their their nominations.

For the past two years, the university has been working with ad hoc bodies, with no elected member, owing to the state government’s ban on elections. The ban was lifted after the state introduced a new law — Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016 — to govern the state’s public universities .