‘59 animals and birds at Byculla zoo died due to health issues in 2017-18’

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 23:54 IST

Fifty nine animals and birds at Byculla zoo died in 2017-18 owing to cardiac arrest and other health-related issues, revealed a report released by the zoo’s administration to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).

There are hundreds of Schedule-I, Schedule-II and IV species at Byculla zoo that are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act along with exotic species.

The report submitted by the authorities also mentioned the shortage of staff at the zoo. Since 2017, there are 98 employees working at the zoo against a requirement of 214, stated the report.

The zoo authority has been submitting reports to CZA, stating the food provided to animals and birds and their health details every year.

A Byculla zoo official said the deaths are going down comparatively. He said that presently there are fewer exhibits on display as the zoo is under renovation, but as the new exhibits come up, the staff strength, too, will increase.

The zoo is currently undergoing expansion work, which will take around two years to complete. The civic body plans to have leopards, lions, giraffes along with around 17 exotic species on the premises.