59-year-old in Mumbai duped of Rs9.50 lakh by man who promised to marry her

A 59-year-old in Worli was duped to the tune of Rs9.50 lakh by a man, who faked his identity, under the pretext of marriage.

The complainant met the accused after he responded to a matrimonial advertisement she had posted in a newspaper in 2015. He identified himself as Madhukar Apte, a middle-aged manager of a private firm. “Apte claimed that he was a divorcee and lived alone in Mulund,” the woman said in her complaint. The duo met at a restaurant in Worli in 2015.

“We started talking over the phone but I wanted him to meet my family. After some days, he met my mother and sister,” the complaint read. When she prodded him for marriage, the accused told her that he will first get his son married.

The accused then started taking money from the woman regularly. “He initially said his mother had a heart attack. Later, he took more money to purchase a plot in Ratnagiri,” the victim said in her complaint. The accused avoided answering every time he was asked about marriage.

The victim then started asking him for the money she had given him. She smelt a rat when he asked the money to be transferred to the account of one Arun Gurav. When she confronted him, he told her that Gurav was his friend. To clear the dues, the accused gave her a cheque of Rs9.75 lakh which bounced.

After a few days, he told her that his mother passed away. “When I tried contacting him later, his phone was switched off,” the complaint read. She then decided to visit his place in Ville Parle.

“When my sister went there, she learnt that no one called Apte stayed there. A woman opened the door, who told us she was Gurav’s wife,” read the complaint. The victim was shocked to learn that Gurav had faked his identity as Apte.

In December 2017, when she confronted him, he confessed he was Gurav. “He gave me three cheques which bounced,” the complaint read. She then approached the Worli police who registered a case under section 419 and 420 of the IPC.