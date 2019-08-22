59-year-old Mumbai man arrested for sexually abusing minor UK national

mumbai

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 11:39 IST

A 59-year-old man was arrested for forcibly kissing an 11-year-old girl, a resident of the United Kingdom, in south Mumbai on Monday, police have said.

Khalis Ahmed Suraj Ahmed Khan, a resident of PB Road in Charni Road area, was arrested after the girl’s uncle reported the sexual abuse at VP Road police station. She had recently come to Mumbai to spend her vacations at her uncle’s home.

“Khan, who resides in the neighbouring building, had come to meet his brother who stays in the building where the victim was staying. When he was returning back, Khan saw the victim sitting alone on the staircase. He took advantage of the situation and kissed her,” said a police officer investigating the case.

“When the girl screamed for help, Khan fled from the spot. The girl then approached her uncle and narrated the incident,” said a police officer.

The victim and her uncle approached the VP Road police and registered a case on Monday under sections of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, 2012.

“We registered a case on the statement of the victim and arrested Khan the same day. He was later produced before a local court and sent to judicial custody,” said a police officer.

Police, who inquired about Khan’s antecedents in the locality, found that he has been accused of similar crimes in the past as well.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 11:39 IST