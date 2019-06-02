63-year-old ‘Sporty Sikh’ set to complete Mumbai to Pune run

Come Sunday evening, Amarjeet Singh Chawla, 63, will have completed a 160-km long run, setting a new record among visually-challenged runners.

Running for the cause ‘no more avoidable blindness’, Chawla along with a group of fellow runners started his sprint from Goregaon Sports Club on May 31 and will make their way through Panvel and Lonavala, along the old Mumbai-Pune highway, to reach Rabindranath Tagore School in Pune on Sunday.

With 174 races – including 106 half marathons and 64 runs of 10-km under his belt, Chawla has earned the nickname ‘Sporty Sikh’. This 160km dash will be his first long-distance run.

“Though I usually run 20 half marathons a year, this one is going to be different and a bit difficult because the terrain will differ considering we will be running through ghats. Also, we will have to run along with traffic, unlike at organised marathons,” said Chawla.

He expressed concern about the severe summer temperatures, since they will be running through the day. The group consists of eight other participants who will run the complete stretch along with Chawla.

They covered 63kms on the first day, 40kms on day two and will complete the remaining kilometres today.

“We will have to cool ourselves and stay hydrated while we run, we also plan to keep cool pads on our heads to avoid the heat,” said Chawla.

Nikhil Shah, organiser of National Institute of Ophthalmology (NIO) Vision Marathon, said that 300 people will join the group from different areas and run a particular distance.

“A lot of people don’t know that blindness, which is caused due to various diseases such as diabetes, is avoidable. Our aim is to spread awareness about it, and we couldn’t have found a better person to speak about it than Chawla,” said Shah.

Chawla was diagnosed with macular degeneration, one of the leading causes for vision loss, at the age of 13, and lost his eyesight completely by the age of 40.

It was only at the age of 48 that he started his “sports career”. He had earlier won a gold medal in 50m free-style at an all-India swimming competition for disabled in Mumbai and is the only blind person to scale the 19,830 foot-high Dolma Pass in Tibet.

