Mumbai News / 83-year-old sentenced to 3 years in jail for molesting teen in 2018

83-year-old sentenced to 3 years in jail for molesting teen in 2018

mumbai Updated: Feb 01, 2020 00:33 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) court on Thursday sentenced an 83-year-old man to three years’ imprisonment for molesting a 15-year-old girl at a park in 2018. The court convicted the man on the basis of the testimony given by the girl and the other witnesses at the park.

The convict and the teen stayed in the same neighbourhood. According to the complaint filed at Shahu Nagar police station in Mahim, the teen had visited the park on the morning of September 20, 2018. The man, who was also at the park, started a conversation with the girl. The girl claimed that the man then kissed her hand. She was scared and ran away from the park, she told the police. The same evening, the girl had visited the park with her mother. While she was walking, she came across the man again. According to the teen, he touched her inappropriately. When she raised an alarm, her mother and others in the park came to her rescue and handed the man to the police.

man gets 10 years for impregnating minor

The special Pocso court on Friday sentenced a 26-year-old man to 10 years for impregnating a 17-year-old in 2013 on the pretext of marrying her. The woman and the convict worked in the same building and the accused had befriended her. He promised to marry her and raped her several times. When she told him she was pregnant, he left her. She later learnt that he was already married and approached the police.

