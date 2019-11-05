₹980-cr plan for local train services between Panvel and Vasai

mumbai

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:52 IST

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has come up with a ₹980-crore project for operation of local train services between Panvel and Vasai railway stations.

The proposal sent to the Central Railway (CR) includes construction of 11 new railway stations between the two railway stations, changes to the current railway stations, increasing the height of platforms and change in the signalling equipment. No deadline has been set for the completion of the project, as the project requires approval from the CR and railway ministry.

Currently, only Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains operate between Panvel and Vasai railway stations and a few outstation trains halt at these stations. MEMU is a rail system operated by the Indian Railways for semi-urban and rural areas.

“A proposal was sent to the CR for approval last week. We have also asked them to identify land to lay new railway tracks. A few changes will have to be made in order to start the local train services between Panvel and Vasai railway stations,” said a senior MRVC official.

Hindustan Times had in September reported about the MRVC’s plan to operate local trains between Panvel and Vasai railway stations. The plan was discussed by Union railway minister Piyush Goyal during a review meeting held at Sahyadri Guest House in August.

The MRVC had also planned construction of third and fourth railway lines between Panvel and Vasai, which was earlier included under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) 3A. The project did not receive sanction and was sent back for review by the railway ministry.