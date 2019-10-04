Aaditya Thackeray files nomination, declares assets worth Rs16.05 crore

mumbai

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 03:45 IST

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections from Worli constituency, declaring personal assets worth ₹16.05 crore.

In his election affidavit, Aaditya, 29, declared assets of ₹1.64 crore as share in the Thackeray family. He also has no liabilities in the form of loans or debts.

He reached the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Engineering Hub at Worli around 11.30am, after holding a road show in Worli area at 9.30am. “I am not running after any post. This is my chance to work for Maharashtra and the country. I perceive the chief minister as common man. I am also a common man,” he said, responding to the conjecture that the Sena will pose him as their CM candidate.

He was accompanied by his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, mother Rashmi and brother Tejas, Sena Union Minister Arvind Sawant, current MLA from Worli Sunil Shinde, state ministers Diwakar Raote and Eknath Shinde and former Worli MLA Sachin Ahir.

Significantly, Aaditya’s uncle Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has not fielded any candidate in Worli.

Uddhav Thackeray reacted: “I thank all those who have shown love and given their blessings to Aaditya. This is the third generation of my family which is in politics.”

At the road show, hundreds of Shiv Sainiks walked over three kilometers in Worli with Aaditya Thackeray, with groups playing band and drums. As Aaditya walked through Worli, which is considered the Sena’s turf, scores of residents of the old chawls of the area showered flowers on them, and congratulated him on his way.

Not only is this the first time a Thackeray family member is contesting the elections, but also the first time a part of Thackeray family assets have been made public. Aaditya Thackeray declared his sources of income as interest, rent, share of profit from firm, and dividends from investments. Of his total personal assets, Aaditya has declared movable assets, including bank deposits, investments, jewellery, worth ₹11.38 crore, and immovable assets, two shops at Ghodbunder road in Thane admeasuring 1250sqft and 1508sqft, and five plots of land in Khalapur, Raigad district worth ₹4.67 crore. The current market value of the shops is ₹3.89 crore, and that of the shops is ₹77.66 lakh. Aaditya owns a BMW car and its current market value is ₹6.50 lakh.

As part of his movable assets, Thackeray has ₹13,344 cash in hand, ₹10.36 crore in bank deposits, ₹20.39 lakh towards investments, jewellery worth ₹64.65 lakh, and ₹10.22 lakh worth of other assets. As part of assets of his family, he has listed ₹39,123 cash in hand, ₹54.39 lakh in bank deposits, ₹37.72 lakh in investments, jewellery worth ₹46.23 lakh, and other assets worth ₹25.42 lakh.

Aaditya’s total personal income, according to the income tax returns for 2018-19 was ₹26.30 lakh, while the family income was ₹2.50 lakh. He has listed his occupation as business.

He has a bachelors degree in arts from Xavier’s college in Mumbai, and a bachelors degree in law from KC Law College in Mumbai.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:19 IST