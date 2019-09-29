Aarey supporters go on two-day hunger strike at Azad Maidan

mumbai

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 00:44 IST

A small group of Mumbaiities started a two-day hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Saturday to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-appointed tree authority’s decision to cut and transplant 2,646 trees at Aarey Milk Colony for work on the Metro-3 car shed.

The protesters demanded the appointment of an independent committee to take stock of the damage Metro work will cause to the environment.

Also, the protesters demanded that residents of 27 indigenous padas in Aarey should enjoy the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The strike was organised by environmental activist Sanjiv Valsan.

“There are some present here that are on a two-day hunger strike, while others are day-fasters and some will join on Sunday. This hunger strike will also serve as a platform for youngsters to have discussions about issues about Aarey,” said Valsan.

Amrita Bhattacharjee, member of Aarey Conservation Group, said apart from the Azad Maidan hunger strike, another protest will be held by a different group at Aarey on Sunday.

“The series of protests happening across the city every weekend is commendable as people are slowly understanding the importance of Aarey,” said Bhattacharjee.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 00:44 IST