AC local train services to resume in Mumbai today

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 08:47 IST

Air-conditioned (AC) local train services for passengers will resume on the Western Railway from today. Ten AC local train services will be operated by the zonal railways between Churchgate and Virar railway stations on the fast railway line corridor, mostly during the peak office hours.

“AC train services will resume from Thursday. Initially, ten services will be operated and based on the response, the services will be increased,” said a senior Western Railway official.

Western Railway will also begin operating 194 new local train services from Thursday in order to avoid crowding inside local train compartments.

The Central Railway will also operate 28 new local train services from Thursday. Train services will be operated on the mainline between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus(CSMT)- Kalyan and on the harbour railway and the trans-harbour railway route.