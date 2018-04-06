Mumbai man poses as T-series co-owner, dupes 45-year-old of Rs 40 lakh; arrested

The crime branch on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old civil engineer from Bangalore, who posed as Divya Khosla Kumar – Bollywood director, producer and co-owner of T-Series Music – and duped a man of Rs40 lakh.

The accused Prajwala Gopalkrishna, 25, befriended Dineshchandra Barot, 45, director of a Gujarat-based private educational institute on Facebook and in the name of investing money in a film project duped him.

Police said Barot is a film enthusiast and also a fan of actress Divya, who he had met in Mumbai at an event.

Last year, in May, he came across a Facebook profile of Divya and sent her a message.

The two then exchanged numbers and began speaking. Barot had expressed his desire to work in a film with her and Divya responded saying that she was coming up with a film project and offered him work.

Divya told him that to complete the film, he would have to invest Rs1crore, but he could only arrange Rs 40lakh by mortgaging few rooms of his schools and taking personal loan, police said.

On March 2, 2018, Barot came to Mumbai and handed over Rs40 lakh cash to Pratik Kumar, who posed as Divya’s secretary.

He said Divya could not make it as she was busy with a shoot. However, when he tried calling the two, their phones were switched off.

After waiting for a day, he wrote to the Mumbai police commissioner.

The crime branch, Unit 10 nabbed Gopalkrishna, who had also posed as Pratik Kumar. Gopalkrishna revealed he was the one handling Divya’s fake account. He claims he did all of it to make quick money to pay for his mother’s treatment, who is suffering from cancer. Cops are verifying his claims, said an officer.

He has been booked under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act.