After gang-rape near Kurla, RPF to help women commuters at night

mumbai

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 23:25 IST

Following a gang-rape on Monday night near Kurla railway station, Central Railway (CR) is taking measures to ensure the security of passengers travelling by train between 12am and 6am, particularly women.

If a passenger requires assistance or feels unsafe inside a local train or on railway station premises, they can dial 182, which is the helpline for the Railway Protection Force (RPF). Complaints made on the helpline will be attended by personnel from the RPF or Maharashtra Security Force (MSF). Both RPF and MSF are deployed for security of railway commuters and railway property. CR will also install closed circuit televisions (CCTV) cameras at Kurla, Thakurli and Kalyan railway yards among other locations.

“Instance assistance to commuters who are frightened or face any security-related issue will be provided if they approach the railway helpline 182 during night hours,” said KK Ashraf, senior divisional security commissioner, CR.

Ashraf said security forces would be present at railway stations to help women passengers get public transport – such as an auto or taxi – to reach her destination.

If required, personnel will accompany women passengers as long as they are on railway premises.

On Monday night, a 33-year old woman was gang-raped near Kurla railway station. The woman was on her way to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to board an outstation train to Madhya Pradesh.

The woman, a resident of Worli, was travelling alone and as she did not know the way to LTT from Kurla station, she had asked a passer-by for directions. The passer-by was also heading to LTT and the two walked together for a while before the woman found herself alone. She was then attacked by four men who gang-raped her.

Nehru Nagar police have arrested all the four accused and further investigations are underway.

