After Mumbai dentist, another college student run over near same spot in Marine Drive

Days after a dentist from Nair College was knocked down, another 17-year-old college student died in a hit-and-run near the same spot at Marine Drive on Monday afternoon.

According to the Marine Drive police, Saylee Rajput, a Malad resident, had gone to Marine Drive with her friend. Rajput was hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the road around 4pm. According to passers-by, the driver was speeding and heading north. Rajput was rushed to Nair Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

“As the vehicle was speeding, her friend could not note down the number,” said an officer from the Marine Drive police station.

The officers said they are trying to trace the accused and the vehicle. “We have registered a case against an unidentified vehicle driver under section 304 (a) of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence,” said a police officer from Marine Drive police station.

On March 24, Dipali Lahamate, 27, was run over by a speeding car driven by a Napean Sea Road resident at Marine Drive.

The driver, identified as Shikha Jhaveri, a teacher, attempted to flee, but was chased down by a biker. Lahamate died a few days later. Jhaveri was arrested and released on bail.