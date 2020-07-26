e-paper
After plaints of miscalculation of scores, Tata Institute of Social Sciences to add more seats for 3 masters courses

mumbai Updated: Jul 26, 2020 23:53 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has decided to add some seats to three of its masters courses to accommodate candidates whose scores in the evaluation process were miscalculated. The exact number of additional seats is unknown as the verification of marks was still underway, said PK Shajahan, dean of academics.

Amid complaints from prospective students over discrepancies in the marking scheme, the administration on Saturday announced on its website that the selection list for the three courses – MA in Applied Psychology (with Specialisation in Clinical and Counselling Practice), Media and Cultural Studies and Library and Information Science – will be revised and additional candidates will be selected based on their fresh scores.

“We are informing the UGC [University Grants Commission] about this. We will not be on a position to say the number [of seats] now as several verifications, including their [candidates’] selection in other preferences, is underway,” said Shajahan.

He clarified that the step to add seats was taken to accommodate all those who were selected in the earlier list and the ones who made it to the list due after revision of marks.

However, the addition is restricted to these three programmes alone.

Meanwhile, there are also complaints of discrepancies in marking of TISS National Entrance Test (NET) and Personal Interview (PI) rounds pouring in from across the country.

Candidates alleged that their final marks were not adherent to the weightage allotted to their TISS NET and PI scores in the 60:40 ratio. They said the marks obtained by candidates who appeared for in-person interviews in March were lower than those obtained by candidates who appeared for online interviews.

While candidates have urged the administration to look further into the marks, Shajahan said there was no issue with markings in any programme other than those mentioned in the fresh notification issued on Saturday.

