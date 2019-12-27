Ahmedabad flight diverted to Indore after flier suffers heart attack mid-air

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:41 IST

An Ahmedabad-bound SpiceJet flight was diverted to Indore from Kolkata after a 67-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack mid-air, on Wednesday night. The passenger, Jayvijay Waghu, later died during treatment in an Indore hospital.

Waghu, who was travelling with his relatives on flight SG 406, complained of uneasiness, following which the crew provided him with a breathing apparatus. However, as his condition did not show any sign of improvement, the crew decided to divert the aircraft to the nearest airport.

“SpiceJet Flight SG 406 operating from Kolkata to Ahmedabad, dated 25 December 2019, was diverted to Indore, owing to a medical emergency. The said passenger was immediately attended to and was moved to a nearby hospital after landing at Indore airport. The relatives of the said passenger also deplaned at Indore. All possible help was extended to the passenger by SpiceJet crew,” a spokesperson from the airline said.

Airport officials at Kolkata said the flight was scheduled to take off at 10.20pm and land Ahmedabad around 12.50am.

“The flight however, took off from Kolkata at 10.32pm on Wednesday and the pilot diverted it to Indore while it was flying around Jabalpur,” said an official from Kolkata airport.

Sources from Indore airport said the flight landed in the city around 12.30am, after which Waghu was rushed to a nearby government hospital. According to SpiceJet sources, the passenger was suffering from a pulmonary disease and his lungs were only 30% functional.

Indore airport director Aryama Sanyal said, “The passenger had a heart attack. He was immediately rushed to a hospital in the airport’s ambulance, but he passed away while being treated in the nearby government hospital. The passenger was accompanied by his relatives who have flown back to Ahmedabad after completing all the formalities.”