AI asks 14 staff to home quarantine after employee tests positive for Covid-19

mumbai

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:04 IST

Air India’s cargo handling subsidiary AI Airport Services (AI APS) has asked 14 of its employees to home quarantine themselves after one of their employees tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

The employee, who handled a check-in counter for Air India, had voluntarily got the test done on March 27 after she complained of fever and uneasiness in breathing.

Captain AK Sharma, head of AI APS, said, “As a precautionary measure, we have asked all 14 of her batchmates to isolate themselves for 14 days and report to us immediately if they feel uneasy. As of now, no other employee has shown symptoms.”

He added, “The infected employee was on duty till March 24, and as part of additional help, she had been assisting airport authorities to segregate passengers after being screened. She seems to have contracted the virus during this process as she came in contact with international passengers.”

The woman’s family members also took the test and have tested negative. “While the infected employee has shown improvements, her family might get discharged today,” Capt. Sharma said.

Since the lockdown has been announced, AI APS has been actively involved in helping operate cargo flights that are carrying medical equipment and other essentials.