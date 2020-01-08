e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Akbar Padamsee had influenced three generations of artists’

‘Akbar Padamsee had influenced three generations of artists’

mumbai Updated: Jan 08, 2020 00:35 IST
Rachel Lopez
Rachel Lopez
Hindustantimes
         

I met Akbar Padamsee within a few years of me moving to Bombay – it may have been 1975 or 1976. Among the first people I met was the artist and poet Gieve Patel. The art community was small and I was eventually introduced to Akbar.

He was, of course, an important artist in the post-Independence era, a man who laid the foundations of post-modern art in India. But I found him to be such a warm and generous person. At the time, the American collector Chester Herwitz would visit India as he and his wife, Davida, built one of the world’s largest collections of Indian modern art. Chester wasn’t buying any of Akbar’s work; he had other favourites. But Akbar made it a point to reach out to him and asked him to start collecting the work of a young artist he knew: me.

He’s had, over 50 years, a diverse practice, covering oils, photography and digital works. Along the way, he’s influenced three generations of Indian artists. Gieve Patel, owes much to him and his advice; Atul Dodiya has learned from his example of bringing wide-ranging ideas into one’s work. That intellect is what set him apart from those of his era.

He was, like his contemporaries Tyeb Mehta and FN Souza, deeply sensitive to the human condition. But that existential intensity was tempered by a sharp mind – it could mould a mathematical intellect into language. It’s how he ended up, for a while, giving up colour to paint in shades of grey. Or how he worked shapes through grids. Or created mirror images and Metascapes.

With Akbar gone, Indian art loses someone who could bring together, at a deep level, influences across the world. He was aware of Western traditions, history and philosophy.

At the same time, he was so conscious of Indian aesthetics. He saw paint as a material substance that you could manipulate. He saw our senses as not mere receptors but active tools in how we engage with the world.

Look at his panoramic landscapes. You can’t take in the whole work at once – you have to pan your eyes to scan them bit by bit. And yet at the end of it, you have a coherently structured work in your mind. It’s something I’ve thought of when I’m creating larger works with multiple parts, and welding them into a unified field.

I’ll miss him. He’d drop in to visit me when he’d come to Thane to meet Shankar Palsikar, the artist and one-time dean of the Sir JJ School of Art. Having him look at your work is such a rewarding experience. He wouldn’t look at a painting at length, but he’d say specific things about them.

But I’ll especially miss his lovely sense of happiness and life. I’ll remember him smiling as he sits in front of the sea, his delight transforming everyone around him.

Sudhir Patwardhan is an Indian contemporary painter

(As told to Rachel Lopez)

top news
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
In a first, govt to organise visits to Kashmir for EU, ASEAN foreign envoys
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Deepika Padukone’s surprise appearance at JNU protest triggers boycott calls
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Devendra Fadnavis, Raj Thackeray meet in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Centre preps for Bharat Bandh today with a stern warning to employees
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Kohli copies Harbhajan’s bowling action to perfection in Indore - Watch
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Odisha to begin 45-day exercise to update NPR from mid-April
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Tesla opens Chinese plant as era of real competition begins
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
Iran tags all US forces as ‘terrorists’ over military commander’s killing
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of DutyIndia vs Sri Lanka Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News