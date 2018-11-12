Akshara Haasan files case over leaked private pictures

The Versova police on Sunday registered a case against an unknown person for allegedly leaking the private pictures of actor Kamal Haasan’s daughter Akshara Haasan on the internet. The actress had released a statement after she found that her private pictures were leaked on social media. The police said they have formed a team that specialises in tracking cybercrime and are trying to locate the accused.

A police officer told Hindustan Times that the case has been registered under the Information and Technology act and the accused is being tracked by the cyber detection team of the police station.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 23:52 IST