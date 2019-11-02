Alert CR and WR deploy quick response teams at key stations

mumbai

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 00:39 IST

The Central and Western Railways (CR and WR) have put their quick response teams (QRT) on standby after unseasonal rainfall was reported in the city on Friday afternoon. The QRT have been positioned as precautionary measures at local railway stations in order to inspect crowded foot over bridges and platforms. Personnel from Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have also been deputed to manage situations at railway stations particularly during peak hours.

“Sixty personnel have been trained for quick response and will be deployed at critical locations,” said a senior RPF officer.

Additional security personnel were also deployed during Diwali at major railway terminuses, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Dadar, Mumbai Central, Andheri and Borivli railway stations.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 00:39 IST