e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Allow citizens to pray at mosque in Raj Bhavan: Raza Academy to Maharashtra Governor

Allow citizens to pray at mosque in Raj Bhavan: Raza Academy to Maharashtra Governor

However, Raj Bhavan officials said that there is no mosque at the Governor’s residence but one of the staff quarters has been kept open for prayers only for the Muslim staff

mumbai Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:27 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Press Trust of India
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari(HT File)
         

After the Maharashtra government decided to open all the religious places, Islamic organisation Raza Academy has written a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, urging him to allow citizens to pray at the mosque inside Raj Bhavan.

Raj Bhavan refused to comment on the issue.

However, officials, on condition of anonymity, said there is no mosque inside Raj Bhavan, but one of the staff quarters has been kept open for prayers for the Muslim staff. Many outsiders, too, had started visiting the place to offer prayers on Friday, which led to crowding, so the staff did not allow outsiders to pray at the place this Friday, the officials said.

After the lockdown was imposed on March 23, the place was closed. It was opened on November 20, the first Friday after all the religious places were allowed to open in the state.

In its letter to the Governor, M Saeed Noori, secretary-general of Raza Academy, said, “Even though the entire country has opened up its religious places, Raj Bhavan employees refused to allow Muslims to offer the jumuah namaz (Friday prayer) in the mosque, with just five to seven people praying inside. We request you to immediately issue orders to the staff to allow the people of the locality to offer jumuah namaz as they used to do before the Covid-19 pandemic.”

All the religious places in the state were allowed to reopen for devotees from November 16 after eight months. They were closed due to the lockdown imposed to control the Covid-19 pandemic.

top news
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
‘Covid-19 biggest challenge since World War 2’: PM Modi at G20 summit
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
MEA expresses ‘serious concern’ over Nagrota attack
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
5 TMC MPs could resign any moment, says BJP MP Arjun Singh in poll-bound Bengal
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi’s health condition deteriorates
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drug-related probe
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
The three messages from Bihar’s verdict, writes Mark Tully
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
‘Love jihad a cancer’: Union minister wants law in Bihar like UP, MP, others
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In