Another cop succumbs to Covid-19, death toll in Mumbai Police at 13

mumbai

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:49 IST

A 55-year-old police constable posted at Dadar police station, who tested positive for Covid-19, died on Wednesday, bringing the death toll in Mumbai Police to 13.

The constable was on patrolling duty in Worli-Koliwada area, one of the affected areas and a containment zone.

Divakar Shelke, senior inspector at Dadar police station, confirmed the death of the constable. The constable, a resident of Kisan Nagar in Thane, developed symptoms and took a Covid-19 test on May 20. The report on May 22 confirmed that he contracted the virus and was admitted to the quarantine facility at Police Training School, Marol in Andheri (East). “He was not feeling comfortable at Marol, so he was then shifted to NSCI club in Worli on May 23. On May 24, he started having breathing issues and was shifted to BYL Nair Hospital,” said a police officer.

“On May 26, we received a call from the hospital stating his condition was deteriorating. A request was sent to the assistant municipal commissioner of G-south ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and doctors of Nair hospital, after which he was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in the hospital. But he succumbed to the virus on Wednesday morning,” said a police officer.

30 FIRs against 82 people for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered 30 first information reports (FIRs) against 82 people for lockdown violations and arrested 67. A maximum of 22 FIRs were for gathering in public, five for not wearing masks and remaining few against shops for operating despite being non-essential services and using vehicles in violation of lockdown rules. A majority of 17 cases were in the west and central region of the city.

22 deaths in Maharashtra Police so far

About 22 police personnel have died due to Covid-19 in the state police force. While 13 of them are from Mumbai Police, three are from Nashik rural, two from Pune and one each from Solapur city, Solapur rural, Thane and Mumbai ATS.

Covid cases in state police nears 2,000-mark

The total cases of Covid-19 in state police were 1,964 till Wednesday morning. Out of 1,964, 849 have recovered while 1,095 personnel are still under treatment. A maximum of 1,741 were constables while remaining 223 were police officers.

6.5 lakh migrants sent back, 2 lakh on waiting list

The Mumbai Police till Wednesday has sent back 6.5 lakh stranded people, mostly migrants, to their home states. Another 2 lakh are still on the waiting list. Pranaya Ashok, DCP (operations) and spokesperson for Mumbai Police confirmed the development.

Three held for murder

The Aarey police on Wednesday based on CCTV surveillance tracked down and arrested three accused Kailash Waghat, 20, Vijay Waghat,22 and Vinesh Jethe, 25, and caught a 17-year-old minor for allegedly murdering an unidentified 40-year-old man at Aarey colony unit 13 in Goregaon (East) on May 25. The four accused felt that the unknown man abused them while passing by after which they assaulted him. The minor has been sent to Dongri observation home. Probe is on to identify the deceased.

(With inputs from Jayprakash S Naidu, Manish K Pathak)