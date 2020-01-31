Anti-CAA stir: Gandhi would’ve joined Mumbai Central protest, says grandson

mumbai

In order to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, his grandson, Rajmohan Gandhi, along with his wife, Usha Gandhi, on Thursday visited the 2,000 women who have been protesting against the amended citizenship law at Mumbai Central since Sunday. Showing solidarity with the protesters, Gandhi said that had Mahatma Gandhi been alive, “he would have been sitting with these women”.

The 24x7 sit-in protest at Morland Road, started by some 60 to 70 women, has garnered the support of thousands of citizens and has been termed Mumbai Bagh, along the lines of the Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. Gandhi and his wife showed their support to the movement by signing on a board which read: “We stand for a secular India”. Gandhi said that women and students of the country were keeping the democracy alive, and the entire country needs to follow in their footsteps.

“As far as I have known and understood Mahatma Gandhi, I am of the belief that had he been alive, he would have been sitting with these women here. He would have never accepted one particular community being excluded, while others benefit,” said Gandhi, as he termed the movement a “satyagraha”. The street where the women have been protesting has come alive with a copy of the Preamble on a wall and pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar displayed on poles. The women said Mumbai Bagh was their “struggle for independence”. “I have Hindu neighbours. We celebrate Eid and Diwali together, go to work and gym together, and the government wants to separate us? We won’t allow it,” said Razia Khan, a homemaker from Nagpada.