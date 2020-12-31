e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 01, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Appoint special staff to monitor Indrani’s health on daily basis’

‘Appoint special staff to monitor Indrani’s health on daily basis’

mumbai Updated: Dec 31, 2019 23:20 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has directed prison authorities at Byculla Jail to appoint special staff to monitor the health of Indrani, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on a day to day basis.

The court has also directed the authorities to provide her the best medical treatment available, as advised by the dean of Sir JJ Hospital.

Special judge Jayendra Jagdale issued the directions while rejecting Indrani’s bail application. Indrani had sought bail on health grounds. A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday.

“Provide whatever treatment is required by the applicant /accused (Indrani) from a renowned and best government hospital, including Sir JJ Hospital at Mumbai or as advised by the dean of Sir JJ Hospital,” the court’s directions stated.

The court has also allowed Indrani to receive treatment from a private hospital of her choice, in case she raised any doubts about the treatment provided at the government hospital. She will, however, have to pay the cost of the escort party of jail guards for her visits to the private medical facility.

This was Indrani’s fourth bail plea filed citing her deteriorating health and neurological complications as grounds for her release from jail. The plea was initially argued by her in person and later by advocate Tanveer Ahmed on her behalf.

In an emotional appeal, Indrani had claimed that she had a “terminal condition” and urged the court to release her from jail by giving her the benefit of doubt. She also claimed innocence and said she had not played any role in Sheena’s disappearance.

The special judge, while rejecting her bail plea, said, “The applicant/accused herself drafted her bail application and she has enumerated several grounds to claim bail, itself indicates that her mental condition is quite alert (sound) and she is mentally fit, despite her medical ailments.”

Indrani had earlier claimed that the circumstances her bail application had been changed and the court should reconsider her plea. One of the circumstances, she claimed was that she has now been declared an ‘approver’ in the INX Media case, registered against P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. She also claimed that her conduct has been described as “helpful and voluntary” as well as “cooperative” by CBI officers probing the INX Media case.

The court rejected her plea, observing that becoming a key witness or approver in another case was not grounds to approve her bail.

top news
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
No land identified for mosque in Ayodhya ruling, says UP government
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Actively exploring “early harvest” of border dispute with India: China
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
Railways raise passenger fare from January 1, spares suburban travel
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
‘A jumla again’: Manish Sisodia trolls minister over unauthorised colonies
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
India will land on the Moon in 2020 with Chandrayaan-3: Govt
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
How to upgrade Windows 10 for free as Windows 7 support ends in Jan
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Sports car maker showcases water-cooled helmets to keep heat at bay
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks
trending topics
Nirmala SitharamanNew Year 2020Sourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatPAN Aadhaar LinkRohit SharmaChandrayaan-3Nitish Kumar

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News