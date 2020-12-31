‘Appoint special staff to monitor Indrani’s health on daily basis’

mumbai

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has directed prison authorities at Byculla Jail to appoint special staff to monitor the health of Indrani, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on a day to day basis.

The court has also directed the authorities to provide her the best medical treatment available, as advised by the dean of Sir JJ Hospital.

Special judge Jayendra Jagdale issued the directions while rejecting Indrani’s bail application. Indrani had sought bail on health grounds. A copy of the order was made available on Tuesday.

“Provide whatever treatment is required by the applicant /accused (Indrani) from a renowned and best government hospital, including Sir JJ Hospital at Mumbai or as advised by the dean of Sir JJ Hospital,” the court’s directions stated.

The court has also allowed Indrani to receive treatment from a private hospital of her choice, in case she raised any doubts about the treatment provided at the government hospital. She will, however, have to pay the cost of the escort party of jail guards for her visits to the private medical facility.

This was Indrani’s fourth bail plea filed citing her deteriorating health and neurological complications as grounds for her release from jail. The plea was initially argued by her in person and later by advocate Tanveer Ahmed on her behalf.

In an emotional appeal, Indrani had claimed that she had a “terminal condition” and urged the court to release her from jail by giving her the benefit of doubt. She also claimed innocence and said she had not played any role in Sheena’s disappearance.

The special judge, while rejecting her bail plea, said, “The applicant/accused herself drafted her bail application and she has enumerated several grounds to claim bail, itself indicates that her mental condition is quite alert (sound) and she is mentally fit, despite her medical ailments.”

Indrani had earlier claimed that the circumstances her bail application had been changed and the court should reconsider her plea. One of the circumstances, she claimed was that she has now been declared an ‘approver’ in the INX Media case, registered against P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. She also claimed that her conduct has been described as “helpful and voluntary” as well as “cooperative” by CBI officers probing the INX Media case.

The court rejected her plea, observing that becoming a key witness or approver in another case was not grounds to approve her bail.