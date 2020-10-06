As cases surge, FDA increases daily oxygen production to 1,100 metric tonnes in Maharashtra for Covid-19 patients

mumbai

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:22 IST

Amid the growing Covid-19 cases, the demand for oxygen has increased across Maharashtra. As per data provided by the state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the state requires around 900 metric tonnes of oxygen everyday for Covid-19 patients who develop difficulties in breathing. To address the growing demand for oxygen, FDA has increased its daily production to more than 1,100 metric tonnes.

Patients with oxygen saturation levels lower than 94% are put on oxygen support. Currently, there are more than 2.50 lakh active Covid-19 cases in the state, of which 14,437 patients are on oxygen support, while 9,857 patients are in serious condition and are undergoing treatment at intensive care units (ICUs).

Everyday, the FDA gets over 25 calls from hospitals in the state seeking oxygen supply.

“The collectors of districts inform us about the need for oxygen. Most requirements are from rural areas, especially in western Maharashtra, where cases are increasing gradually,” said a senior FDA official.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, there were only two suppliers. Now, there are six suppliers which are providing enough amount of oxygen needed for patients. We have asked the manufacturers to increase the production further but there is no crisis of oxygen in the state.,” said the official.

Last month, health officers alleged that hospitals were often found using unregulated amount of oxygen on patients. To control daily expenditures, the state government had issued a notification, asking hospitals to restrict oxygen use to 12 litres per minute in ICUs and 7 litres per minute in wards. The notification had drawn severe criticism from doctors.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, state president of Indian Medical Association, said, “The government should not restrict the usage of oxygen. A doctor’s judgement should be final. The government should believe that doctors work ethically in the interest of patients.”

After facing criticism, the state on September 21 withdrew the circular. Recently, the Maharashtra government issued new guidelines for the medical usage of oxygen, based on the recommendations of a central government-appointed expert committee. Private and public hospitals have been advised to restrict oxygen supply to 40 litres per minute in ICUs and 15 litres per minute in wards, depending on the patient’s condition.

Dr Jalil Parkar, a pulmonologist at Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, said there is no shortage of oxygen in city hospitals at present, but medical centres at rural Maharashtra are still facing a problem. Welcoming the FDA move to increase production, Parker said the move will help relax the regulation over oxygen usage.

“If a patient needs more amount of oxygen, I can’t deny it because it can be fatal for the patient. The government needs to understand that hoarding oxygen unlike other drugs isn’t very feasible, as it starts leaking gradually. So they should focus on the production and leave its clinical usage on doctors,” said Dr Parkar.