As Mumbai lifts lockdown restrictions, buyers allege shops flouted norms; no clarity over rules, say owners

mumbai

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 01:09 IST

Even as the state permitted shops and markets, other than those selling essential items, to operate from Friday on odd-even basis, shopkeepers claimed that there were no clear guidelines in place. As a result, many shops remained open in the first half of the day, leading to huge crowds at markets and traffic on roads, as well as violation of social distancing norms.

“I went to a stationery shop today. Though there were only three people, none of them were wearing masks nor were they following social distancing norms. Also, in our area, shops were open on both sides of the road, owing to which there were scores of public on the streets. Some were having tea and samosas. With the other institutions also set to open from June 8 onwards, the number of cases will only increase drastically,” said a Ghatkopar resident, who did not wished to be named.

Haren Mehta, a member of traders’ body Akhil Ghatkopar Vyapari Mandal, said some of the customers who visited his garment store on Friday were even shopping for small celebrations.

“There is no concept of essential or non-essential items anymore. After 70 days of lockdown, everything becomes essential because people have run out of things. But this odd-even concept can cause further losses to businessmen, who are already suffering from the past two months,” said Mehta.

Shopkeepers in the western suburbs said that while larger showrooms that cater to ethnic and traditional wear saw only one or two customers on Friday, there were huge crowds at stationery, toys, shoes and hardware stores.

“Consumers are unsure about when the situation will normalise. So they are stocking up stationery, games and toys to keep their children busy, as well as home clothes. However, party wear, cosmetics and imitation jewellery shops did not get a good response as consumers consider them as non-essential items in current scenario,” said Shailesh Trivedi, who owns an ethnic wear showroom at Malad.

Trivedi added that for cloth and garment showrooms, it would be difficult to abide by sanitisation and distancing norms.

