e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Assets of HDIL promoters may be auctioned

mumbai Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:27 IST
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Vijay Kumar Yadav
Hindustantimes
         

Police’s economic offences wing (EOW) plans to sell private properties of Rakesh Kumar and Sarang Wadhawan, promoters of Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL), to recover money for depositors of the fraud-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank. So far, the EOW and the Enforcement Directorate have seized as part of their investigation assets amounting to more than Rs 3,830 crore. During interrogation, the Wadhawans have said they have no objection to their private properties being sold in order to repay the illegal loans that are part of the Rs 4,355-crore fraud at PMC Bank.

“We are planning to sell some private properties of the Wadhwans under section 102 (which allows police officers to seize any property which may be alleged or suspected to have been found under circumstances which create suspicion of the commission of any offence) of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC),” said a senior police officer.

These properties include two aircraft – a Bombardier Challenger 300 VT and a Falcon 2000 VT –owned by Privilege Airways Private Limited (linked to HDIL); an 88-foot long Ferretti 881 HT yacht owned by Sapphire Land Development Private Ltd (part of the HDIL group); and 10 luxury cars including a Rolls Royce, Bentley, Range Rover and Audi.

“By auctioning these properties of the Wadhawans, we plan to give some instant relief to the bank and its depositors. Presently these properties are under the ED’s possession. They would be auctioned after taking a no-objection certificate from the ED,” said the police officer.

HDIL is accused of unlawfully availing loans of thousands of crores from PMC Bank, in connivance with senior management of the bank. The EOW’s special investigation team searched the homes of four former directors of PMC Bank, including that of Surjit Singh Arora, who was arrested on October 16. Police sources said some documents were seized during the searches and three more former directors may have deliberately overlooked irregularities in process to facilitate the loans granted to HDIL. These directors were the part of the bank’s loan committee, improvement committee and recovery committee.

So far, five people have been arrested in the PMC Bank case. Aside from the Wadhawans and Arora, Joy Thomas and Waryam Singh, who were the former managing director and chairperson of PMC Bank respectively, are also in custody.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 00:27 IST

top news
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
Global anti-terror body FATF gives Pakistan till February to curb terror funding
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
I congratulate Abhijit Banerjee, but his views...: Minister on Nobel winner
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Supriya Sule’s helicopter checked by Election Commission’s flying squad
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News