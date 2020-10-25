e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Bhima Koregaon case: After initial arrests, CPI (Maoist) leaders began looking for moles

Bhima Koregaon case: After initial arrests, CPI (Maoist) leaders began looking for moles

mumbai Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 23:48 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
         

Soon after the arrest of the first set of members of the CPI (Maoist) by Maharashtra Police in June, based on information gathered through several leaked letters, the core members decided to probe if moles had infiltrated the group.

The charge sheet filed by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) includes a letter written on July 4, 2018, by ‘Chandrashekhar’ to ‘Comrade VV’ discussing strategies and steps to be taken after the first arrests made in connection with the Bhima Koregaon case.

On June 6, police had arrested five accused – Sudhir Dhawale, lawyer Surendra Gadling, activists Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen and Rona Wilson.

“However, the point of great concern is how exactly was it leaked? By whose intelligence? We need to put efforts to understand the full scale of this breach, including methods used by intelligence agencies. We also need to critically review our MO structures to periodically screen out any moles that may have infiltrated our ranks,” read the letter, which also mentioned steps which need to be taken for reviewing the internal structure as well as communication channels and for further damage control.

