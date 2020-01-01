Bhima Koregaon probes take different trajectories

mumbai

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 03:59 IST

Thousands of people had gathered on the banks of the Bhima river on New Year’s Day 2018 to celebrate the 200th anniversary of a British-era war.

It was an annual ritual a matter of pride for the Dalit communities because it marked the victory of a small British army manned by Dalits over a larger force helmed by the Peshwas, notorious for their oppressive caste practices.

But within hours, clashes had broken out at the spot. Stones were hurled and people thrashed. At least one person died in the violence that angered Dalit groups and sparked nationwide protests. Two years later, two separate investigations into the clashes have unfolded at contrasting pace and taken vastly different trajectories.

The first probe was initiated by the Pune rural police days after violence killed one person on January 1, 2018 on the basis of FIRs by some eyewitnesses to the clashes. But it has since stalled and many of the people named in the FIR – including right-wing leaders Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote – have either not been arrested (Bhide) or are out on bail (Ekbote). A judicial commission set up to investigate the clashes within three months is now in its 22nd month of operation and has examined around 27 of an estimated 500 witnesses.

A second probe started months later has taken centre stage. This investigation, helmed by the Pune urban police, focuses on an event, held in Pune a day before the violence, called Elgar Parishad. This probe has also led to the arrest of nine prominent activists and 10 others, all of whom are accused in the case and awaiting trial.

“Elgar Parishad was organised by people who were known Maoist-sympathisers. It made us suspect that they must have Maoist-links. They had previous arrests and cases against them. Once we started investigating, we found significant leads and the entire case came about,” said IPS officer Ravindra Kadam, who was the joint commissioner of Pune police when the case was registered.

Police say the accused were plotting to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, planning to smuggle weapons, train students for Naxal-led guerilla operations and further Maoist agenda. They have invoked various sections of the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act, along with Section 153-A (promoting enmity), 505(1)(B) (intent to cause fear or alarm), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government), 124-A (sedition) and others of the Indian Penal Code.

The next hearing in the case is on Wednesday. Defence lawyers dismiss the charges.

“Two years later, even with the chargesheet they do not have any idea what the charges are. Extremely strange that they have charged a person (Telugu poet Varavara Rao) whose devices they have not been able to access. With all those forensic evidence and higher authorties at play, they do not have a case,” said advocate Rohan Nahar, one of the defence lawyers.

The two-member commission, headed by retired chief justice of Calcutta high court, Jay Narayan Patel, and state chief information officer Sumit Mullick, is looking not just at the violence but also the history of the spot.

“The aim is to find out the truth from all the allegation, counter allegations, rumors etc., Work is very lengthy...The history is traced beyond 1818...Government is not terming anyone as upper-caste, lower-caste, Dalit, leftist or rightist. Our focus is clear. In a longer run, we want peace in the state,” said advocate Shishir Hiray who is representing the state government.

No member of the Elgar Parishad organising team has deposed so far.

Ahead of the celebrations on Wednesday, the government has shrouded Bhima Koregaon in a cloak of security and chalked out a detailed security plan that includes round the clock aerial drone surveillance and a 10,000-strong security contingent.

Three gigantic high-mast lamps are being erected at the Jai Stambh (victory pillar). “We have made elaborate security arrangement...,” said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.