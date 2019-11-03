e-paper
Bike-borne men snatch senior citizen’s gold chain at Nerul

mumbai Updated: Nov 03, 2019 00:38 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Two bike-borne men robbed a 65-year-old woman of her gold chain when she was on her way to a temple in Nerul on Thursday. The duo stopped to first ask directions to a temple and then snatched her chain .

Sobhagyavati Shetty and her son-in-law were going to an Udupi math and offer prayers. When Shetty told him she had forgotten bananas required for the offerings at home, her son-in-law went to get it.

She was alone when a bike stopped next to her. One of the two bike-borne men asked her directions for Shiv Mandir. After she directed them, the bikers went ahead and took a U-turn and the pillion rider snatched her gold chain. The police said the gold chain was worth ₹ 90,000.

"The rider was wearing a helmet and the pillion rider had a handkerchief tied around his face. We are checking the CCTV footage in the area ," said an officer from Nerul police station.

