Bizman loses ₹40K to fraudster posing as Army personnel

mumbai

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:34 IST

In a case of online fraud, a 37-year-old businessman on Friday lost ₹40,000 to a fraudster posing as an Army personnel. Following a complaint lodged by Sachidanand Kimi, a first information report (FIR) has been registered against a person who identified himself as Manjeet Singh.

According to the complaint, Kimi, a Sakinaka resident and a catering service provider, was contacted by the accused on February 8. The accused had claimed that he got Kimi’s contact from a website where the complainant had advertised his services. Singh introduced himself as a Kurla resident and an Army personnel and asked Kimi to give a quotation to organise a birthday party for his son.

The accused also shared photographs of him in Army uniform, along with pictures of Army identity card, canteen smart card and Aadhaar card with Kimi to win his confidence, added Sakinaka police.

After Kimi gave his quotation for the party, “the man told him he will make the payment through an e-wallet application. Then the fraudster shared a QR code worth ₹10 with Kimi, which Kimi found to be valid. Later the fraudster shared five more QR codes. However, when Kimi scanned these codes, he lost ₹40,000 from his bank account,” said a police officer.

Kimi then tried to contact Singh but there was no response. Kimi then approached the Sakinaka police and registered a complaint, following which an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.