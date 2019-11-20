e-paper
BJP corporator wants cow census in city

mumbai Updated: Nov 20, 2019 00:37 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Six-time coporator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ram Barot, has moved a proposal requesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to conduct a census of cows in the city.

In his proposal, Barot has also sought to make it mandatory for cattle owners to inform the civic body of cow deaths. Earlier in 2015, Barot had proposed allocating space for cowsheds in each of the 24 civic wards.

Barot, who claimed that the proposal was a bid to stop cow slaughters in the city, has moved the proposal in the form of a ‘notice of motion’ to outgoing mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. The proposal may come up for discussion in the BMC next week or in December.

In his proposal, Barot has said that the “cow is considered sacred in Hindu religion and hence the safety of bovines is of utmost importance”.

“As there are no cow shelters in the city, there is no data on the population of the cows in Mumbai. There is a threat of slaughtering to the cows. To avoid this, the BMC should carry out a population count of cows in the city and also have the cattle owners inform the civic body every time a cow dies,” his proposal read.

Barot told HT, “BMC should make it mandatory for citizens to report every time there is a birth or death of cows. Accordingly, the population can be counted based on these numbers.”

