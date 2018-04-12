BJP win in 4 of 6 urban local bodies In Maharashtra, lose in Narayan Rane’s bastion

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won four of the six urban local bodies that went to polls.However, in Kankavli, BJP was defeated by one of its own MPs (Member of Parliament), as Narayan Rane’s Maharashtra Swabhiman Party bagged 10 out of 17 seats. Rane’s party also managed to win the seat for the president of the municipal council.

Rane has recently been elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP MP. In Kankavli, he had pitted his candidate against the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance by joining hands with the Nationalist Congress Party.

In Guhagar in Ratnagiri district, Shahar Vikas Aghadi, a group of independents, won 9 of 17, seats including that of the president. BJP enjoyed a sweeping victory in the Jamner municipal council in Jalgaon district, winning all 24 seats, led by party leader and water resources minister Girish Mahajan.

Mahajan’s wife Sadhana has been elected as council president. “Today’s results have proved that contrary to the perception created by the media and opposition parties, BJP has been popular among the people,” said BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari.

“We are confident that this feat will continue even in the forthcoming general elections,” Bhandari added.