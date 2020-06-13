Blanket ban on online learning might not help, say experts

mumbai

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:51 IST

A day after the state education department recommended that the government set up rules barring online learning for students up to Class 2, several experts said a blanket ban on all e-learning might not be practical.

Dr Samir Dalwai, developmental paediatrician from New Horizons Child Development Centre, said that children need positive age-appropriate stimulation for optimal brain development.

“Pre-school teachers are an invaluable resource to keep children on their social-communication developmental track. We must restrict online learning to an hour of supervised, co-play between the child, parent, and the teacher, over an online medium,” he said. Dalwai, however, stressed that formal reading and writing must be banished from all preschool education — online and offline.

On Friday, the education department submitted a list of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for restarting the new academic year 2020-21 from June 15. The document is now awaiting the chief minister’s nod.

Dr Sagar Mundada, a city-based psychiatrist said “While students won’t miss out on any learning if online education does not take place for three months, they do need some kind of interaction with their peers. It is necessary for children to see new faces, to communicate, and hear someone else apart from their parents.”

Experts on early childhood education said the government could put guidelines in place to regulate screen usage and ensure teaching is age-appropriate.

“Schools will not open for another three months, which means children will lose out on connection and engagement with teachers. Parents will use online apps to ensure that children learn, and these apps will not be able to give the ‘serve and return’ interactions that teachers can give through live engagement platforms,” said Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association.

Francis Joseph, co-founder, SLN Global Network, a professional network of schools and educators, said the government could allow online interactions for students of Classes 1 and 2 up to an hour daily. “This should be done with a break in between, and schools should ensure its implementation. Across the world, online learning has become the norm. While we do need regulation and guidelines about online learning, a blanket ban would not solve any purpose,” he said.

Vikram Adsul, a teacher from Bandgar Wasti Zilla Parishad School in Karjat taluka, Ahmednagar, said most teachers in rural areas send e-content to the parents for their children’s viewing. “Our parents do not have sophisticated technology so we send them a few short videos and text which children can see and read in their free time. This kind of instruction is flexible and should not be banned,” he said.

A section of parents, however, supports the state education department’s recommendation, they contend that it was becoming difficult to manage online classes for kids in addition to their work and household chores. “Children as young as two years are being forced to sit for online classes which should stop. However, with no online learning for students up to Class 2, parents will now have to be more hands-on and ensure that learning continues within the home,” said Aashna Sheikh, a city-based parent.