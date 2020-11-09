e-paper
Nov 09, 2020-Monday
BMC announces complete water cut in parts of Mumbai for Wednesday

mumbai Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced complete water cut in seven administrative wards on Wednesday. The wards include A ward (Fort), B ward (Dongri), E ward (Byculla), F South ward (Sewri), F North ward (Wadala), M East ward (Mankhurd) and M West ward (Chembur).

Water supply will be discontinued from 10am to 8pm on Wednesday and water pressure will be low on Thursday in these wards.

The civic body is carrying out repair work of a leakage in 1,800mm water main. A senior civic official said, “The water pressure will be low on the next day (Thursday) as well. Citizens should ensure that they save water and use only what is required.”

A press statement by BMC issued regarding the same also states that citizens should drink boiled or filtered water on both these days.

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Russian military helicopter shot down in Armenia, 2 killed
MK Stalin writes to Kamala Harris in Tamil, recalls her links to Tamil Nadu
7 facts about IPL 2020 MI vs DC final that you might not know
Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates
