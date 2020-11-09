BMC announces complete water cut in parts of Mumbai for Wednesday

mumbai

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:53 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced complete water cut in seven administrative wards on Wednesday. The wards include A ward (Fort), B ward (Dongri), E ward (Byculla), F South ward (Sewri), F North ward (Wadala), M East ward (Mankhurd) and M West ward (Chembur).

Water supply will be discontinued from 10am to 8pm on Wednesday and water pressure will be low on Thursday in these wards.

The civic body is carrying out repair work of a leakage in 1,800mm water main. A senior civic official said, “The water pressure will be low on the next day (Thursday) as well. Citizens should ensure that they save water and use only what is required.”

A press statement by BMC issued regarding the same also states that citizens should drink boiled or filtered water on both these days.