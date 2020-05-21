e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 20, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / BMC designates cemeteries for Christians, Chinese and Jews

BMC designates cemeteries for Christians, Chinese and Jews

mumbai Updated: May 21, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

After members of Christian community complained about lack of burial spaces for bodies of Covid-19 victims, the civic body issued a circular designating four cemeteries for Christians, two for Chinese and one for the Jewish community.

Last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed burial within city limits, provided the ground is large enough to ensure that there is no threat of transmission to the area’s residents. Other groups that traditionally bury their dead were asked to cremate bodies. However, 20 Muslim cemeteries were allotted for burials.

Following which, the civic body faced a backlash from other minority communities which said that it hurt their religious sentiments that provisions for their dead were not taken into consideration.

On Sunday, a 61-year-old Christian woman from Mahim had to be cremated at Oshiwara crematorium, when the family was not provided with a burial space in cemeteries.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCyclone AmphanCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In