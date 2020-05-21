BMC designates cemeteries for Christians, Chinese and Jews

mumbai

After members of Christian community complained about lack of burial spaces for bodies of Covid-19 victims, the civic body issued a circular designating four cemeteries for Christians, two for Chinese and one for the Jewish community.

Last month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had allowed burial within city limits, provided the ground is large enough to ensure that there is no threat of transmission to the area’s residents. Other groups that traditionally bury their dead were asked to cremate bodies. However, 20 Muslim cemeteries were allotted for burials.

Following which, the civic body faced a backlash from other minority communities which said that it hurt their religious sentiments that provisions for their dead were not taken into consideration.

On Sunday, a 61-year-old Christian woman from Mahim had to be cremated at Oshiwara crematorium, when the family was not provided with a burial space in cemeteries.