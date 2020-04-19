BMC directs doctors to resume private practice for non-Covid-19 patients

mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday asked private doctors to keep their clinics open to treat non-Covid-19 related health issues. Considering all BMC hospitals are struggling under the weight of both, Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients, the civic body decided to distribute some of the burden to private hospitals and clinics.

The directive was issued during a meeting between municipal commissioner Pravin Pardeshi and representatives of private clinics and nursing homes. The civic body, under orders from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, has created a special screening mechanism.

“Many private clinics have shut down for lack of protection to health staff due to a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Now the civic body has decided to address the problems of all private clinics so that they can open and take over a load of non-Covid-19 patients,” said Pardeshi.

The BMC has also suggested that doctors and paramedical staff above the age of 60, and those with underlying medical conditions should avoid practising.

Joint commissioner of police Vinay Choubey (law and order in Mumbai) was also present for the meeting and assured that travel passes would be issued for private health staffers. BMC’s move came immediately after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in his Facebook address on Sunday morning clarified that private doctors will resume their practices, especially for non-Covid related diagnoses and treatment.