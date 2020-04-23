e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Body of suspected Covid-19 patient at Cooper Hospital was not moved from ward for 15 hours, claim other patients

Body of suspected Covid-19 patient at Cooper Hospital was not moved from ward for 15 hours, claim other patients

mumbai Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

While a 45-year-old man, suspected of having Covid-19, died on Wednesday night, his body was not moved from the ward in RN Cooper Hospital for more than 15 hours, till the formalities were completed, other patients from the ward alleged on Thursday.

The man’s swab sample was sent for laboratory testing, but he died before the report came. While there is no protocol for disposal of bodies of suspect and non-confirmed Covid-19 patients, others alleged it was a health hazard. One of the patients told HT, “They did not even move the body to the morgue. Hospital staff was not ready to touch his body in the absence of PPE, which delayed the procedure.”

Dr Pinakin Gujjar, dean of RN Cooper Hospital, said, “Without police personnel, we cannot hand over dead bodies. We informed police at night, but they came late.” Refuting these allegations, Pandharinath Wavhal, a senior inspector of Juhu police station, said, “We have deployed our staff at each COVID ward. The hospital administration should check before making such allegations.” The last rites were performed around 1:30pm. Hospital staffers alleged another body of a Covid patient was lying in hospital for more than 10 hours, but the dean refuted the allegation.

top news
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Pilloried over Covid-19 response, WHO opts for truncated annual meet in May
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
Maharashtra sees 778 Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in biggest single-day jump
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
India to get lead role at WHO next month amid global Covid-19 crisis
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
CISF recommends use of Aarogya Setu app in Delhi metro post lockdown
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
‘If Virat, Rohit get out, we tend to lose 70 per cent matches’: Harbhajan
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
What Facebook and Jio working together means for Internet in India
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
How Covid-19 is likely to take toll on global auto industry in 2020
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
Covid-19: What is herd immunity and how does it lower infection? Explained
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news