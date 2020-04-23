Body of suspected Covid-19 patient at Cooper Hospital was not moved from ward for 15 hours, claim other patients

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 22:16 IST

While a 45-year-old man, suspected of having Covid-19, died on Wednesday night, his body was not moved from the ward in RN Cooper Hospital for more than 15 hours, till the formalities were completed, other patients from the ward alleged on Thursday.

The man’s swab sample was sent for laboratory testing, but he died before the report came. While there is no protocol for disposal of bodies of suspect and non-confirmed Covid-19 patients, others alleged it was a health hazard. One of the patients told HT, “They did not even move the body to the morgue. Hospital staff was not ready to touch his body in the absence of PPE, which delayed the procedure.”

Dr Pinakin Gujjar, dean of RN Cooper Hospital, said, “Without police personnel, we cannot hand over dead bodies. We informed police at night, but they came late.” Refuting these allegations, Pandharinath Wavhal, a senior inspector of Juhu police station, said, “We have deployed our staff at each COVID ward. The hospital administration should check before making such allegations.” The last rites were performed around 1:30pm. Hospital staffers alleged another body of a Covid patient was lying in hospital for more than 10 hours, but the dean refuted the allegation.