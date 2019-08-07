Brace for heavy rain in Mumbai on Thursday: IMD

mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active monsoon surge for the city over the next few days. Rain is predicted for Wednesday and intermittent spells of heavy to very heavy rain are expected in isolated areas on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued.

After two days of reduced rain activity, the weather bureau on Tuesday predicted heavy showers for Mumbai later in the week.

“Rains are set to return to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Wednesday as monsoon will be active for the next four to five days. South Konkan will continue to get heavy showers,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

According to the IMD’s forecast, Palghar is likely to receive extremely heavy rain in isolated areas while Thane is likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers over the next 48 hours. This is due to the formation of a depression (weather system) in the Bay of Bengal over north Odisha and close to West Bengal, which is likely to intensify in the next 24 hours. “People are advised to follow government’s advisories. Some heavy showers will occur in parts of Thane and Palghar districts,” said Akshay Deoras, independent meteorological advisor to state.

On Monday and Tuesday, the city saw light, intermittent showers recorded in the city and suburbs. The suburbs recorded 0.6 mm rain on Tuesday, while no rain was recorded in south Mumbai between 8.30am and 5.30pm. During the same period, Thane and Palghar recorded 6mm and 8mm of rain respectively. Light showers were reported after 5.45pm in some parts of the city.

The IMD said rain-bearing weather factors had shifted to south Konkan to the districts of Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and some areas of interior Maharashtra over the past 48 hours. The disaster management cell of the state issued an advisory on Tuesday for moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Vidarbha for Wednesday and Thursday, and a similar forecast for north central Maharashtra on Thursday and Friday with the possibility of waterlogging.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said heavy to very heavy showers are predicted between Thursday and Friday evening, especially in Mumbai’s northern suburbs, Palghar and Thane. “By Thursday morning, the deep depression is likely to move over parts of central India, paving the way for non-continuous intense showers for 24 hours only. Thereafter, rains are likely to subside. On Wednesday, few spells of light to moderate showers are expected,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet.

