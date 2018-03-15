Braving the odds: 2 sisters appear for boards on day of father’s cremation

Two teenage sisters from Punjave village in Dahanu (around 127 kilometres from Mumbai), still in grief over their father’s death on Monday, appeared for their last class 12 board paper on Tuesday, while their father was being cremated.

On Monday night, Vinod Chowdhary, 45, a farmer, died of a prolonged ailment. He is succeeded by his daughters, Pooja and Dipika and two young sons, alongwith his wife Sarita.

The girls appeared for their last board paper – Geography. “On Tuesday morning, their uncle alongwith his two nieces, came and narratted the incident,” said Narayan Tuwer, principal, Vinayak B Patil Junior College, Dapcheri, Dahanu. “Professor Vinod Sonawane and I assured that we will try to convince Pooja and Dipika to appear for the exams,” he said. “We counselled the girls and said if they did not appear for the last paper, they would lose an entire year,” said Tuwer.

“Although initially, they were not ready to appear for the exams as they were taken aback emotionally, we convinced them,” said Prof Sonawane. “Their exam centre was at the Thakkar Bappa College,Talasari, nearly 8 kilometres from our college, so we escorted them on our bikes,” said Tuwer. The funeral was over by 12.30pm on Tuesday. “While the funeral was conducted, the sisters were taking their exams at the centre. Though we felt emotional, we ensured that they did not lose a year,” he said.

“The girls who aspire to become teachers have set a brave example and we will help them to achieve their goals,” Tuwer said