e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / Bread served on Shatabdi Express was unsafe, says WR internal probe

Bread served on Shatabdi Express was unsafe, says WR internal probe

mumbai Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:18 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

An internal investigation by Western Railways (WR) into complaints of stale bread and butter being served on the Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express on January 7, found that the bread was “unsafe” and contained fungus, while the butter was fine but was served without proper packaging. The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which is responsible for catering on Shatabdi Express, has fined the contractor ~2 lakh as penalty and will terminate the contract.

Thirty-six passengers had alleged they were served stale bread and butter on board the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express on January 7. A committee was instituted on January 8 to look into the complaints and it submitted its report on January 16 to Western Railway.

According to the committee, four passengers needed medical assistance at Surat railway station after eating the bread and butter served on Shatabdi Express. “Sample of bread was found unsafe. There is no fungal in the same of butter.” states the report.

IRCTC manages the catering for 81 outstation trains operating in western India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat. It runs two base kitchens in Mumbai –at Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) – which are operated by contractors who provide meals for premium outstation trains, including Shatabdi, Rajdhani and August Kranti Express. IRCTC has food inspectors at the kitchens who are present while the food is being prepared. Samples of the meals are kept in a separate fridge for 72 hours, in case quality-related complaints are raised by passengers.

A senior IRCTC official said the on-board inspector on the Shatabadi Express had noticed the food being served was past its expiry date. “The on-board IRCTC supervisor had noticed a few bread packets had exceeded the expiry date and he had directed the contractor to immediately pull off the entire batch, but by then commuters had already been served the bread,” said a senior IRCTC official.

The on-board supervisor from IRCTC is supposed to taste the meals first and only after their approval should the food be served to passengers. The supervisor also inspects the storage facility on board and gives a report on the same to the IRCTC. If there are complaints raised by passengers, these are included in the report and taken up with the contractor or the zonal railway.

In case of questions regarded food quality or overcharging by contractors, the IRCTC may penalise contractors, carry out surprise inspections and even terminate the contract.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News