Call data theft: Actor Udita Goswami’s statement recorded

The Thane crime branch on Wednesday recorded the statement of actor Udita Goswami in connection with the illegal procurement of call data records (CDR).

She was accompanied by her husband Mohit Suri and it took her more than an hour to record her statement.

Almost two weeks ago, Ayesha Shroff, wife of actor Jackie Shroff, also recorded her statement in the scam.

Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy commissioner of Thane police (crime) said, “Udita has shared crucial information and we are working on it.”

The case came to light on January 24 when four private detectives were arrested by the Thane crime branch (unit 1) for allegedly illegally obtaining and selling call data records. They used to sell the data for Rs25,000-Rs50,000. Makesh Pandiyan, 42, Prashant Palekar, 49, Jigar Makawana, 35, and Samresh Jha alias Pratik Mohpal, 32, were arrested from Kalwa.

A police officer from Thane commissionerate said, “Udita had obtained CDRs of her husband Mohit for personal reasons some two-three years ago. The CDRs were provided by advocate Rizwan Siddiqui, who obtained them from Palekar and one more accused. We have arrested Palekar while the other accused, who is suspected to be a private detective, is on the run.”

The actor came under lens after the police stumbled on a mobile chat between Rizwan and a person, said the officer. “We later learnt that the person was Udita. The chat was about CDRs and charges. That’s why we have summoned her. She and her husband have co-operated with us,” the officer said.

Udita may be called again, if needed.

As many as 14 people have been arrested in the CDR scam including an Assam police constable. The cop was arrested by the Assam police who will investigate his role. Earlier Rajani Pandit, India’s first woman private detective, was also arrested and granted bail last month.