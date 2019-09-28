Campaign for eco-friendly menstrual cups in Thane to begin on Sunday

mumbai

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:05 IST

City-based gynaecologists will conduct a campaign to urge women to shift to using environment-friendly menstrual products. The campaign, ‘MeSakhi’, organised by Rnisarg Foundation, will start from the first day of Navratri (September 29).

The foundation has set up centres in private hospitals and clinics across the city to educate women on the waste generated by sanitary napkins and how to prevent it.

“The medical staff at each of these centres has been already trained to educate women to use menstrual cups,” said Dr Leena Kelshikar, anaesthesiologist, from Thane.

The growing population of working class women, has compelled them to use pads owing to its convenience. “However, these pads cause discomfort and could harm their health. They are bad on environment as they are creating non-biodegradable waste,” said Dr Kelshikar.

The foundation wants to urge women to use menstrual cups and not sanitary pads, which contains non-disposal plastic that harms the environment.

“Menstrual cups, however, are made up of advance medical grade silicon material and are safe and easy to use. The cups can last for seven to eight years and do not cause any side-effects,” added Dr Kelshikar.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 01:05 IST