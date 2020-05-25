e-paper
Mumbai News / Car driver crashes into power transmission tower in Navi Mumbai; no one injured

Car driver crashes into power transmission tower in Navi Mumbai; no one injured

21-year-old Vashi resident booked for rash driving

mumbai Updated: May 25, 2020 21:39 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
The MSEDCL power transmission tower tilted after a car crashed into it on Palm Beach Road at Vashi on Monday.
The MSEDCL power transmission tower tilted after a car crashed into it on Palm Beach Road at Vashi on Monday.(Bachchan Kumar/ HT)
         

A speeding car crashed into a power transmission tower on Palm Beach Road on Monday. The 21-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and has been booked for rash driving. The impact was such that the power transmission tower tilted. No one was injured in the accident.

Kashinath Mane, police sub-inspector from Vashi police station, said, “Tejas Bhalerao, a Vashi resident, was driving the SUV and going to Kopar Khairane to buy essentials. He lost control and hit the transmission tower.”

“We have registered a case of rash driving against the driver,” said Mane.

After the accident, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) transferred the load immediately to avert any major disruption in electricity.

Mamta Pandey, public relations officer, MSEDCL, said, “The restoration work has started. The power load was immediately transferred and so there was no electricity disruption.”

