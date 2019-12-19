e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / Mumbai News / Chanda Kochhar’s services terminated as per law: RBI

Chanda Kochhar’s services terminated as per law: RBI

mumbai Updated: Dec 19, 2019 01:06 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustantimes
         

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), through an affidavit on Wednesday, opposed the petition filed by Chanda Kochhar, former managing director and chief executive officer of the ICICI Bank, which claimed that “termination of her services breached her rights”.

The affidavit stated RBI has acted in accordance with the statutory provisions. “While giving regulatory approval for termination of appointment of a managing director, RBI does not sit in judgement over the legality of actions taken by the banking company in pursuance with its contracts with the person concerned. Such actions are for the banking company to justify. When RBI grants approval it is looking at the issue from regulatory angle…RBI does not get involved in employer – employee disputes,” it stated.

The affidavit stated that ICICI Bank took a decision regarding its MD and CEO and sought approval from RBI before bringing it into effect, and the banking regulator, after due consideration, granted its approval.

According to Kochhar’s petition filed through advocate Sujay Kantawalla, she joined ICICI Bank as management trainee in April 1984 and went on to become managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the private bank in May 2009. Her appointment continued from time to time and was last approved by RBI till March 31, 2019. Before she could complete the term, Kochhar applied for early retirement and it was accepted by ICICI Bank board.

On January 30, 2019, she was informed that the board of directors had decided to “treat her separation from the bank as termination for cause” under the bank’s internal policies, schemes and the code of conduct in view of the enquiry report submitted by Justice (retired) Shrikrishna. She was also informed that the acceptance of her plea for early retirement had been revoked with immediate effect because of which the bank was required to recover from her the entire bonus amount, ₹7.42 crore, paid to her from April 2009 to March 2018 – her entire tenure as MD and CEO.

Kochhar termed the termination as “ex-facie illegal and untenable, as it was without previous approval of the RBI, as required under Section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949”. She claimed RBI approved the termination of her services only on March 13, 2019. She also complained about denial of the agreed remuneration, although her plea for early retirement, with effect from October 4, 2018, was accepted by the board of directors of the ICICI Bank.

top news
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
India, US hold 2+2 dialogue to boost strategic ties
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Large gatherings banned in Bengaluru for next 3 days over anti-citizenship law protests
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
Kuldeep Yadav becomes first Indian to take two international hat-tricks
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
‘One lawyer at a time’: SC irked over loud arguments during CAA hearing
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
MG ZS EV passes EuroNCAP crash test in flying colours, secures 5-star rating
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Video of Kerala police officer sharing food with man goes viral
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
Breaking down ‘Dark Mode’, the most awaited feature on WhatsApp
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
‘Imagine this is a room of migrants...’: Congress explains anti-CAA argument
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News