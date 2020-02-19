‘City needs more fire stations’

mumbai

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 00:01 IST

A day after a major fire broke out at Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bhavan in Mazagaon, PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), clarified that the fire brigade department does not have the authority to conduct fire audits or issue notices to government and semi-government buildings. Rahangdale was responding to queries raised by Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Sheikh on safety and fire brigade audits of government buildings under the jurisdiction of the BMC, during a standing committee meeting held on Tuesday.

Rahangdale also said the fire brigade department had asked the public works department to submit a detailed report after probing the allegations of illegal construction on the 10th floor of GST Bhavan.

Responding to allegations by multiple corporators that the fire brigade is unable to control recurring fires in the city, Rahangdale said the Mumbai needs 50% percent more fire stations as it has only 35 fire stations. Considering how the city has grown, it needs 60-70 fire stations, Rahangdale said.