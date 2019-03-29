‘Civic officials not present at the site during CSMT foot overbridge test’: Geo Dynamics

Geo Dynamics, the firm that conducted non-destructive testing (NDT) of the Himalaya foot overbridge (FOB) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), told the Azad Maidan police that neither civic officials nor the engineers of Professor D D Desai’s engineering firm were present at the site during the test.

The Azad Maidan police on Thursday made the submissions in the Esplanade court, which then remanded Neeraj Desai, director of the firm that conducted the audit of the bridge, in judicial custody till April 10.

The FOB had collapsed on March 14, killing six people and injuring 31 others. The Azad Maidan police, on Wednesday, recorded statements of Geo Dynamics’ Ravi Kiran Vaidya and Gumansingh Rathore, owner of Vitrag Enterprises.

Geo Dynamics had conducted NDTs on 10 bridges between June 2017 and July 2017. Vaidya told police that the NDTs at CSMT had been conducted at the 16 points of concern mentioned by Desai’s firm.

