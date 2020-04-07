e-paper
Close to 160 security staff of Maharashtra CM quarantined

mumbai Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:50 IST
Shrinivas Deshpande
More than 160 members of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery’s security squad have been quarantined, a day after a tea seller near Thackeray’s residence tested positive for the coronavirus, in the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh building in Bandra (East) and their swab samples have been taken for testing.

The tea seller was admitted to the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Jogeshwari.

“Around 160 staffers in the CM’s security squad, who possibly came in contact with the vendor, have been quarantined,” said Dr Daksha Shah, deputy director, health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“However, there is no need to panic; this is our procedure in the protocol to identify possible high-risk and low-risk contacts to avoid further spread of the disease,” she said. Shah did not confirm whether any member of Thackeray’s family will also be tested for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Following this development, the state government has replaced all staffers deployed at Matoshree and asked that all employees’ temperature be checked daily.

The civic body has also identified four high-risk contacts of the tea seller, including a six-month old baby.

As a precautionary measure, the security staff of Union minister of state for social justice, Ramdas Athawale, were replaced on Tuesday. Athawale’s residence is also in the same locality of Bandra (East).

